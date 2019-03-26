Some 550,000 new jobs created in 2018

Turkey created 549,000 new jobs last year, the national statistical body confirmed Monday.

"The number of employed people aged 15 and above reached 28.74 million with an increase of 549,000," the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

It added that the employment rate was 47.4 percent

− 65.7 percent for males and 29.4 percent for females last year, up 0.3 percentage points from 2017.

Of those who were employed in 2018, 18.4 percent were employed in agriculture, 19.7 percent in industry, 6.9 percent in construction and 54.9 percent were employed in the service sector. The labor force participation rate in the country also increased by 0.4 percentage points to reach 54.2 percent, or 32.27 million people, year-on-year in 2018.

The rate was 72.7 percent for males and 34.2 percent for females. Meanwhile, Turkey's unemployment rate was 11 percent

3.54 million people up 0.1 percentage points in 2018, versus the previous year.

The male unemployment rate was 9.5 percent and the female rate was 13.9 percent.

Non-agricultural unemployment was 12.9 percent and the youth unemployment rate - in the 15-24 age group - was 20.3 percent in 2018.

Family, Labor and Social Services Minister, Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, said labor force participation and employment had reached a 17-year high last year.

She underlined that government efforts to raise women's employment would continue.

"The unemployment rate was 11 percent in 2018 while our target in the new economic program was 11.3 percent," the minister noted.

Turkey launched a new campaign at the end of February for raising employment by supporting businesses.