Historic pan-African free trade deal enters into force

African leaders are celebrating the entry into force of a continental free trade agreement that creates what they call the world's largest trading market of 1.2 billion people.

The agreement that entered into force on Thursday is meant to take advantage of a booming young population, boost intra-African trade and rely less on the volatility of commodity prices that affect raw materials that make up so much of exports.

With the agreement, countries have committed to remove tariffs on 90 percent of goods. Full implementation will take years.

African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat says the continental market has a combined GDP of $2.5 trillion.

So far, 52 of the AU's 55 member states have signed the agreement. Noticeably absent is Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and most populous country. But some of Africa's other economic heavyweights — including Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa — are among the 24 nations that have formally ratified it. Last month, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso joined the fold.

The AU envisions the free trade zone, once fully implemented, driving economic integration and spurring investment within the continent.

It hopes the progressive elimination of tariffs will help boost intra-Africa trade by 60% within three years. At present, only 16% of trade by African nations is with continental neighbors.

Advocates for the trade zone say it will help develop African economies long driven by a focus on resource exploitation, and provide a platform for negotiating with markets beyond the continent.

But critics say poor infrastructure and a lack of diversity between the various economies could throw up barriers to this envisioned integration.