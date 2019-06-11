Aegean region posts foreign trade surplus of $1.8 billion in Q1

Exports from the western Aegean, one of the Turkey's most important regions in terms of food exports, have reached around $4.91 billion while its imports totaled some $3.12 billion in the first quarter of the year.

Thus, the region posted a foreign trade surplus of approximately $1.8 billion with a significant increase in the exports-to-imports coverage ratio, which rose to 157 percent, according to a statement by the Aegean Exporters Associations (EİB).

According to data compiled from Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), provinces such as Afyonkarahisar, Aydın, Balıkesir, Denizli, İzmir, Kütahya, Manisa, Muğla and Uşak carried out around $4.91 billion exports in contrast to their imports of $3.12 billion, posting a foreign trade surplus of $1.79 billion.

Exports made from Turkey's southwestern Muğla province stood at $143.36 million, while its imports totaled some $35.28 million. The province became a record holder in the Aegean region in the first quarter with a rate of exports meeting imports at 409 percent.

The Aegean province of İzmir alone carried out half of the exports of the Aegean region, making sales of around $2.49 billion versus its imports of $1.91 billion. İzmir's exports-to-imports coverage ratio rose to 130 percent.

Another major province, Manisa, saw its rate of exports meeting imports hit 182 percent. Its exports reached $1.04 billion, while its imports totaled some $567.91 billion in the first three months of this year.

Afyonkarahisar, on the other hand, saw its exports reach $84.96 million and imports total around $24.46 million, witnessing a significant increase in the exports-to-imports coverage ratio, which rose to 347 percent.

Aydın also saw a major increase in the same figure, which rose to 306 percent. Its exports amounted to $162.9 million, while its imports stood at $53.12 million.