Turkey's Central Bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 24%

The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) decided to keep its one-week repo rate, also known as the policy rate, constant at 24%, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced Wednesday.

"Recently released data shows that the rebalancing trend in the economy has continued," the bank said.

"External demand maintains its relative strength while economic activity displays a slow pace, partly due to tight financial conditions," it said.

The CBRT vowed to continue to use all available instruments in pursuit of its price stability objective and will maintain a tight stance in monetary policy until the inflation outlook displays significant improvement.

The bank will hold four more MCP meetings this year.

Turkey's current account deficit has dropped to $589 million in March, decreasing by $4.14 billion compared to the same month in 2018.

March figure hit the lowest level since October 2015, while 12-month rolling current account deficit fell to its lowest level -- $12.83 billion -- since the end of 2009 in March, according to the central bank.

On Monday, Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk survey of 20 economists expected the bank to keep interest rates steady. Among them, four economists expect a decline in interest rates, varying between 0.50 percentage points and 1.50 percentage points.

In April, the CBRT kept its one-week repo rate -- also known as the bank's policy rate -- constant at 24%.

In 2018, the CBRT held nine MPC meetings, as interest rates climbed from 8% to 24% over the course of the year.

Developments in domestic demand conditions and the tight monetary policy support disinflation, the central bank said.

"In order to contain the risks to the pricing behavior and to reinforce the disinflation process, the Committee has decided to maintain the tight monetary policy stance," it said.

Turkey saw an annual hike of 18.71% in consumer prices in May, down 0.79 percentage points from a month earlier, according to latest data from the country's statistical authority TurkStat.

The 12-month average rise in consumer prices was 19.91% as of this May.

As laid out in Turkey's new economic program announced last September, the country's inflation rate target is 15.9% this year, 9.8% next year, and 6.0% in 2021.

According to the latest inflation report by the CBRT, the year-end annual inflation is expected to reach 14.6%, hovering between 12.1% and 17.1%.