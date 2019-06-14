Turkey's current account deficit falls to $1.3 billion

Turkey's current account deficit fell to $1.3 billion in April, improving from a $5.6-billion deficit in the same month last year, according to data released Thursday by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

The figure saw a drop of $4.26 billion compared to the same month last year.

Official figures also revealed that the country's 12-month rolling deficit amounted to $8.6 billion.

In 2018, the current account balance posted a surplus in four consequent months, reaching the highest point in October. Last year, the current account balance recorded a surplus in August, September, October and November, respectively, at $1.9 billion, $1.8 billion, $2.6 billion and $1.1 billion.