Turkey's inflation rate hits 11-month low in June

Turkey's annual inflation rate hit a 11-month low in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data released Wednesday showed.

Consumer prices increased 15.72% in June year-on-year, down 2.99 percentage points from 18.71% in the previous month.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.01% compared to December of the previous year, reaching 19.88% on the 12-month moving averages basis.

Inflation dropped for a fourth straight month, hitting the lowest level since July 2018.

The highest annual increase was seen in miscellaneous goods and services, up 26.88%, followed by furnishing and household equipment at 22.51%, hotels, cafes and restaurants at 20.84%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 19.24% and food and non-alcoholic beverages at 19.20%.

The Turkish government's inflation rate target for 2019 is 15.9%, according to the New Economy Program (NEP).