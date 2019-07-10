Turkey paid heavy prices under former Central Bank governor, Erdoğan says

Former governor of Central Bank, Murat Çetinkaya's personally taken decisions and moves caused Turkey to pay heavy prices, and that is why he was removed from duty, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told journalists late Tuesday.

Two government sources said earlier that differences between the government and the governor over the conduct of monetary policy have deepened in the past few months.

President Erdoğan has repeatedly railed against high interest rates and called for them to be lowered in a bid to revive an economy which slipped into recession earlier this year and stimulate growth.

Turkey's main interest rate is 24 percent after the bank under Çetinkaya made an aggressive rate hike of 625 basis points last September following a currency crisis in August.

The Turkish economy shrank for the second straight quarter in early 2019 as a currency crisis and soaring inflation and interest rates took a heavy toll on overall output.

The Turkish lira is down 10% this year after having plummeted 30% last year during the currency crisis. Analysts expect the central bank could ease monetary policy at a July 25 meeting if the lira is not hit this month by threatened U.S. sanctions over Turkey's purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system. Following positive remarks after Erdoğan's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Japan's Osaka, the lira rallied nearly 3 percent last week against the dollar.

The inflation rate fell to 15.72 percent in June from 18.71 percent in May, official statistics showed on Wednesday, the lowest rate in nearly a year after hitting above 25% in October.