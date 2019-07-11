Turkey's current account balance posts $151M surplus

This May Turkey's current account balance posted a $151 million surplus, improving from a $6.17 billion deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced.

In balance of payments figures released early Thursday, the bank said that the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $2.37 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Monday showed that economists had forecast a surplus of $300 million.

Projections of a group of 14 economists ranged from a $600 million deficit to a $900 million surplus for the fifth month of 2019.

The survey also showed the end-2019 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $8.1 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.7 billion to $13.5 billion.