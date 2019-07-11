   
ECONOMY
CATEGORIES

Turkey's current account balance posts $151M surplus

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published 11.07.2019 11:03
Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara January 24, 2014 (Reuters File Photo)
Turkey's Central Bank headquarters is seen in Ankara January 24, 2014 (Reuters File Photo)

This May Turkey's current account balance posted a $151 million surplus, improving from a $6.17 billion deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced.

In balance of payments figures released early Thursday, the bank said that the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $2.37 billion.

An Anadolu Agency survey on Monday showed that economists had forecast a surplus of $300 million.

Projections of a group of 14 economists ranged from a $600 million deficit to a $900 million surplus for the fifth month of 2019.

The survey also showed the end-2019 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $8.1 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.7 billion to $13.5 billion.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Economy Turkey is bearing witness to historical breakthroughs in both the...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS