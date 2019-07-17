Unemployment rate at 13 pct in April

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 13 percent in April this year, the country's statistical authority announced yesterday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said the unemployment rate rose by 3.3 percentage points on a yearly basis.

Official figures revealed that the number of unemployed people aged 15 or older surged 1.1 million year-on-year to 4.2 million as of April.

"In the same period, the nonagricultural unemployment rate was 15 percent with a 3.6 percentage point increase.

"While the youth unemployment rate, including persons aged 15-24, was 23.2 percent with a 6.3 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 13.3 percent with a 3.5 percentage point increase," the institute said.

In March, the country's unemployment rate stood at 14.1 percent, with 4.54 million unemployed people aged 15 or above.

The number of employed people in Turkey amounted to 28.2 million, with an annual loss of 810,000.

"The employment rate was 46 percent with a 1.9 percentage point decrease," TurkStat said.

"According to the distribution of employment by sector, 17.6 percent were employed in agriculture, 19.7 percent in industry, 5.7 percent in construction and 56.9 percent in services," it added. The institute said Turkey's labor force climbed 306,000 year-on-year to 32.4 million people as of April.

The country's labor force participation rate was 52.9 percent in the same month, 71.8 percent for men and 34.5 percent for women.

The rate of unregistered employment – people working without social security related to their principal occupation – was 34.2 percent in April, going up 0.9 percentage points on a yearly basis. Last year, Turkey's unemployment rate hovered between 9.6 percent and 13.5 percent.

Since 2014, the highest figures were seen in January and February this year with 14.7 percent, while the lowest was in May 2014 with 8.8 percent. TurkStat will release its next report on the subject on Aug. 15.