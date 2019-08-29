Turkey's trade minister announces ‘Export Master Plan’

Turkey's trade minister on Thursday announced the government's "Export Master Plan," which is designed to help the country realize its goal of sustainable export.

"We aim for a sustainable export approach within the scope of the plan," Ruhsar Pekcan said during a meeting in Istanbul.

According to the strategy, Turkey will aim to double its exports to 17 "rigorously" determined target countries — the U.S., Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa, South Korea, India, Iraq, the U.K., Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Russia and Chile.

Combined all together, the 17 target countries make 60% of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), are responsible for 43.7% of the world's imports and the destination for 25.2% of Turkish exports, Pekcan pointed out.

The ministry will prioritize machinery, automotive, electrical and electronics, the chemical and food industries as target sectors, she added.

"We aim to increase the share of high-tech exports to 5% from its current level of 3.5% through setting up specialized free-trade zones," the minister said.

The total value of Turkish exports reached a record $88.2 billion in the first six months of 2019, while the foreign trade gap narrowed to $13.96 billion.