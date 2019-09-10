Turkish aviation body inks deal with Japanese counterparts for new flight to Tokyo airport

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines will have direct flights to Haneda Airport in the Japanese capital Tokyo as of summer 2020 in addition to the existing flights to Narita Airport under the scope of an agreement inked between Turkey's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM) and Japanese Civil Aviation Authority, officials said during the signing ceremony held on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed at the Turkish Civil Aviation Academy in Istanbul following ongoing negotiations between the two countries regarding civil aviation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Director General of Civil Aviation Bahri Kesici said that the flights to the Haneda Airport will start 30 years after the first flight from Turkey to Japan.

Highlighting the great progress in Turkey's aviation industry, Kesici noted that Turkey has signed an Air Transport Agreement with a total of 171 countries until today and obtained a key position in flight network by reaching 325 destinations in 126 countries from around the world.

Kesici also stressed that the opening of Istanbul Airport contributed not only to the number of passengers and the volume of aircraft traffic but also to the infrastructure of the global civil aviation industry.

Reminding that this year is celebrated as the Turkish Culture Year in Japan, Kesici underlined that this agreement will not only facilitate air transportation, trade, and tourism but also provide opportunities for further development of cultural and historical ties.

Akio Miyajima, Japan's ambassador to Ankara said that this agreement is historic and that air traffic is an important tool that connects not only people but also culture, adding the agreement's importance regarding the development of tourism potential between the countries.

After the signing ceremony, the Japanese delegation visited the Civil Aviation Academy and received information about the training carried out in various branches of aviation before attending an Istanbul tour.