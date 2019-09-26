Central bank governor: Downward trend in inflation to continue

The governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) predicted a continued drop in inflation and a moderate recovery in economic activity. Addressing the September assembly meeting of the Ankara Chamber of Industry yesterday, Murat Uysal said leading indicators pointed to a continuation in the recovery in economic activity and a rebalancing process in the second half of the year. The governor said the central bank projects that inflation will continue to improve in the period ahead; however, he asserted that the bank must maintain its "cautious" stance in monetary policy to make the decline in inflation permanent. "We chose to use a significant part of the room to maneuver in monetary policy in July and September in a front-loaded way," he said in a speech. "When we made this decision, we targeted a monetary policy stance that would be largely in line with the targeted disinflation path. We evaluate that the current monetary policy stance is supporting the fall in inflation," he added.

Consumer prices in Turkey went up by 15.01% in August compared to the same month last year, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data. August's figure was down from 16.65% in July, beating expectations.

Over the past decade, annual inflation saw its lowest level at 3.99% in March 2011, and it peaked at 25.24% last October.

In July, the central bank cut its year-end inflation forecast for 2019 to 13.9%, down from 14.6% in its previous report. The rate is expected to fluctuate between 11.5% and 16.3% through the end of this year, according to the bank.

The bank kept inflation forecasts constant for next year and 2021 at 8.2% and 5.4%, respectively.

The country's inflation rate target is 15.9% this year, 9.8% next year, and 6.0% in 2021, under the new economic program announced last September.

In the minutes of Sept. 12 monetary policy committee meeting, the bank said the inflation will fall significantly in September due to the high base from the previous year, with leading indicators suggesting the slowdown in annual food inflation will continue.

The bank decreased the benchmark interest rate, the one-week repo rate, by 3.25% to 16.50% at its latest monetary policy committee meeting, a decision that surpassed the median expectation for 275 basis points.

In the face of rising inflation, the CBRT increased the interest rates to 24% in September 2018, from 17.75% at the time. However, in its July meeting, the bank cut the rates massively by 425 basis points to 19.75%.

Steps taken in the past year, the downward trend in inflationary pressures, the global appetite for lower interest rates at leading central banks and the ameliorating economic activity in Turkey have all enabled the CBRT to ease its monetary policy.

Further in his address yesterday, Uysal said, "We expect that the risk premium and financial volatility will decrease with the fall in inflation in the upcoming period," he said.

He noted that the bank expected further improvement in the current account balance, which "is still on a track of stable improvement," in the rest of 2019. According to the latest data, Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018.

Uysal noted that with the contribution of tourism revenues, recovery in current account balance would continue.

"As the central bank, we see that the decisions we have taken affect the credit market," he said, stressing that with the interest rate cuts in July and September, deposit and credit rates dropped.

In addition, he pointed out that credit growth accelerated, with a more pronounced rise in consumer loans, and a moderate recovery in loan growth rates.