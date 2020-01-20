Turkey to close 2019 with positive growth, Albayrak says

Turkey achieved a soft landing in 2019 and will have closed the year with positive growth, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Monday.

Speaking in a meeting with economy journalists in Istanbul, Albayrak said the Turkish economy displayed a strong reflex amid multiple geopolitical risks and developments in 2019.

Albayrak said Turkey was subject to roughly three currency attacks between June 2018 and June 2018.

Turkey displayed a very successful performance in terms of inflation in 2019 and year-end inflation came in below New Economic Program (NEP) forecast, he added.

"Despite the last 2 difficult years, the government's budget deficit-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio remained below 3%; budget discipline will continue to be one of the most important factors for Turkey."

Turkey to see more economic adjustments in 2020, 2020 will be a year in which we will witness single digits in inflation, Albayrak said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...