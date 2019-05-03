Thousands of students read books on southern Turkish beach under local project

Some 30,000 students and their parents gathered in the Konyaaltı beach in southern Turkey's Antalya province on Friday to read books under the scope of a project initiated by the district directorate of national education.

Primary, secondary and pre-school students accompanied by their parents came to the beach with their books to participate in the project and read for almost two hours.

Yakup Hoplar, chairman of the district director of national education told reporters that they aim to make sure students adopt the habit of reading while encouraging them to put books in their beach bags along with their swimsuits and towels.





AA Photo

"Holidaymakers who come to Antalya should bring a book with them," Hoplar added.

Saying that Antalya, home to world-famous resort towns and beaches is also home to families from around the world, Hoplar said the city hosts students from 48 different countries, who also participated in the event.

Cemile Bal, a fourth-grade student who came to the beach with her book said that she likes to read books and it was more enjoyable to read on the beach.

Another student, Yağmur Doğan said that she will read a book after swimming every time she comes to the beach from now on.