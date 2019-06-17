Maarif teaches 30,000 students in 35 countries

Turkey's Maarif Foundation is currently educating 30,000 students in 35 different countries around the world, the foundation's chairman said yesterday.

"We provide education to around 30,000 students in 270 schools in 35 countries," said Birol Akgün, the Maarif Foundation chairman. He added that they have official representations in 52 countries.

Akgün said they have taken charge of nearly 200 schools, previously linked with the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), in 17 countries. FETÖ is behind the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

He said the foundation continues its process of taking charge of former FETÖ-linked schools and opening new schools at the same time.

Akgün added that they have opened 71 new schools in 16 countries, to provide schooling in strategically important areas and satisfy the education need of the Turkish diaspora.

He informed the press that since the foundation's establishment three years ago, they have established ties with 100 countries.

After the 2016 defeated coup, Turkey established the Maarif Foundation to take charge of FETÖ's overseas schools. It also establishes schools and education centers abroad. FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the Turkish government through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, judiciary and academia.

FETÖ also operates many schools abroad, which work as a revenue stream for its terrorist and infiltration activities.