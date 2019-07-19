Turkey’s first-ever AI engineering course at Hacettepe to admit its first students this year

Turkey's first artificial intelligence engineering department established at Hacettepe University in capital Ankara will admit applicants for the first time this year, starting with 30 students.

A total of 23 faculty members will give lectures at the department, while students will also be able to receive lectures from academics of related departments via optional courses, according to a report published by the Turkish daily Hürriyet Friday.

Professor Haluk Özen, rector of Hacettepe University, said that the students of the department will have no difficulties or employment problems after graduating as there is already a growing need of qualified personnel in the field.

Turkey's leading aerospace engine designer and manufacturer, TUSAŞ Engine Industries Inc. (TEI) will also provide scholarships to the first 15 students admitted to the department according to their university entrance exam scores, Özen added.

Speaking to reporters, the Head of the Department Professor Ebru Akçapınar noted that their "aim is to provide the trained personnel/ labor force needed by the public and private sectors in the field of artificial intelligence," adding that this need will increase in the coming years, especially in the defense sector.