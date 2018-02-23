BBP chairman Destici says public welcomes party’s decision to join AK Party, MHP alliance

Great Union Party (BBP) Chairman Mustafa Destici said his party will join the alliance between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), stressing that the decision is welcomed by the public.

Speaking in Hatay Thursday, Destici told Anadolu Agency (AA) that "My prediction is that the AK Party, the MHP and the BBP alliance will easily win the elections with 55 or 60 percent of the votes and Turkey will start to be governed by a whole new system."

In his remarks, the chairman underlined the need for the democratization of political party system laws and the election laws, saying what is presented to Parliament is a significant part of this process. "In the coming months, there will be new proposals to the political party laws and the election laws," Destici said and added that the details of the alliance were revealed with the new package presented to Parliament.

Additionally, Destici stressed that they have been supporting the alliance law since the beginning. "The process of alliance is going positively now," the BBP chairman said and emphasized that the efforts will continue.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on the details of the alliance yesterday, saying the alliance will allow any chairman or member from a political party to be nominated as a candidate from the list of another party without being required to resign. He added that with the new regulations, the alliance will be founded on a legal basis.

According to the 26-article bill submitted to Parliament, ordinary citizens will be allowed to call the police or security forces if unease erupts at a polling station. The ninth article stresses that envelopes not stamped by an election board or balloting committee will also be counted as legal votes.

Votes received by alliances will be shown separately on the result sheet. The 14th article abolishes the ban on political alliances, paving the way for parties to forge alliances in the elections.