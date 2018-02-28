AK Party, MHP call on parties to form alliances for 2019 elections

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have urged political parties to join forces and form alliances for the elections next year.

Addressing an AK Party Parliamentary group meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that different political parties sided with each other in previous elections but now these alliances should be clearly presented to the public under the new system.

"The main opposition did this already in the last two elections. Now, everyone needs to decide which path they would follow," he said.

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli also commented on the alliance. He said Turkey now has an executive system that brings stability and establishes justice. He added that the executive presidential system, approved in the April 16 referendum, will strengthen state bodies and ensure public consensus.

"The April 16 vote was a milestone, a democratic agreement. Under the new system, the possibility of polarization has been diminished to the least," he said.

He underlined that the election threshold has been set at 50 percent plus one vote in a de facto way.

Bahçeli said that the political parties have no options left other than forming alliances and taking actions together. The MHP chairman added that they do not have the luxury to let the country be embroiled in political battles and turmoil.

"The executive presidential system is work of the people. The legal foundation for alliances between political parties has been laid with the new system," he said.

Prime Minister Yıldırım added that the MHP and AK Party have continued to act in line with the Yenikapı spirit. "This solidarity will continue in the general elections and our president will be re-elected with more than 50 percent of the votes, as required by the presidential system."

The AK Party and the MHP last week presented a 26-article bill to Parliament following weeks-long alliance negotiations for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019. The submitted bill was signed by the AK Party Deputy Chairman and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım as well as MHP leader Bahçeli. The bill will pave the way for electoral alliances, a first time in Turkish politics. Electoral alliances were brought to the agenda after MHP Chairman Bahçeli said that his party would not nominate anyone for the 2019 presidential elections, but would support Erdoğan for re-election.

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said earlier this week that the Great Union Party (BBP) would also join the People's Alliance, namely the AK Party and MHP alliance. There is no limit in the 26-article bill as to how many parties can be in an alliance at most.