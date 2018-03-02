CHP forms committee to discuss election alliances

The Republican People's Party (CHP) has decided to form a committee to exchange opinions with other parties and to discuss the alliance bill the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which presented to Parliament last week and.

The CHP reportedly formed a five-member committee of to visit other parties to exchange views on issues such as the content of the alliance bill and election security. According to sources, Bülent Tezcan, Mehmet Bekaroğlu, Özgür Özel, Muharrem Erkek and Lale Karabıyık form the CHP committee. After meetings with other parties, the committee will prepare a report and submit its suggestions to Parliament's alliance committee. Following the Central Executive Border (MYK) meeting on Feb. 28, the CHP has stepped up efforts to discuss the alliance bill that would allow the forming of alliances between parties in the upcoming elections.

The AK Party and MHP have submitted a 26-article bill to enable the formation of alliances. The main opposition CHP has been voicing criticism of the alliance bill on the grounds that it does not lower the 10 percent electoral threshold.

CHP spokesman Bülent Tezcan commented on the 10 percent threshold after the MYK meeting and called for abolishing it as parties receiving lower vote shares struggle to pass the threshold. The CHP also submitted a draft bill last week to abolish the 10 percent national election threshold for parliamentary elections.

According to the AK Party and MHP's alliance bill, parties that forge an alliance would be free to choose between a joint list of separate lists. Another change in the national agreement would change the age to run to be deputies and village headmen, which is expected to be lowered from 25 to 18. The national election threshold, which is 10 percent, will not be lowered.

However, if a party remains below 10 percent but its alliance passes, it does not apply. Additionally, the 100,000 signatures required for one's presidential candidacy will be submitted to the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK).

Commenting on the CHP's stance on a possible alliance, Tezcan said that the CHP's priority in discussions will be principles not parties. Tezcan said that "alliances need to be formed within the framework of principles."

Meanwhile, the CHP has also been working on the necessary changes to be made to party bylaws to prepare for any possible alliance for the 2019 elections. The CHP prepared a draft for changes to bylaws with member suggestions, as four methods to elect a presidential candidate have been presented.