AK Party, MHP may forge limited alliance in local elections

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) may form de-facto alliances in some provinces in the March 2019 local elections, an AK Party deputy chairman said.

Addressing an event in western İzmir province over the weekend, AK Party Deputy Chairman Hamza Dağ said that the People's Alliance, which is a joint AK Party-MHP alliance for the 2019 presidential and general elections, is being carried out by the two parties and may be implemented in some provinces such as İzmir in the March 2019 local elections as well.

"The issue of alliances is a process that has been continuing since July 15. We are managing this process with the MHP, with which we were in an alliance on July 15, during the April 16 referendum and the following processes," Dağ said, adding that the AK Party will now try to implement such an alliance in the local elections in İzmir.

The AK Party and the MHP has recently formed the People's Alliance for the 2019 elections. The two parties drafted a 26-article alliance bill and passed it in Parliament, which paved the way for alliances on a legal basis. Amid the alliance talks, forming a similar structure in the 2019 local elections has been discussed, too.

However, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli recently ruled it out, saying that an alliance in the local elections would be "too far-fetched." The issue of alliances was brought to the agenda more often after MHP Chair Bahçeli announced that he will not run for the presidency and will instead support President Erdoğan. Since then, the two parties ramped up their efforts to find common ground to enter the elections in 2019 in an alliance.

Commenting on the issue, Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Işık said yesterday in a televised interview that the issue is now being assessed on the party level. "What we know as well is that there is no work for alliances in local elections," Işık said. However, the deputy prime minister stressed that electoral elections in the presidential and general elections would necessarily have an impact on local elections.