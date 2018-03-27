CHP to focus on 'no' bloc in vital provinces in local elections

The Republican People's Party (CHP) will reportedly focus on the "no" bloc in crucial provinces in the March 2019 local elections as the party is preparing several strategies.

According to sources, the CHP has kicked off preparations for the 2019 local elections as the party is expected to announce its candidates in significant provinces before the Supreme Election Board (YSK) publishes the electoral schedule. The reports contended that the CHP set its sights on seven metropolitan municipalities, including Istanbul and Ankara, focusing on the "no" camp, which stood against the April 16 constitutional referendum.

The party is expected to start the work to determine the candidates for the local elections early next month. As part of a 10-month-long program, the CHP will announce its candidates for provinces, which it failed to win in the last local elections. These provinces are reportedly Istanbul, Ankara, Adana, Mersin, Antalya, Denizli and Bursa. The reports said the party will pursue a different strategy for each province.

The CHP's strategy to announce the candidates before the YSK publishes the electoral schedule is reportedly aimed at overcoming intra-party unease.

The candidates are expected to be tested through polls conducted by private companies. The party then will reportedly ask for the opinion of local administrations regarding those who lead the polls. Apart from the polls conducted by private companies, the CHP will also be in touch with academics and field experts.

According to the reports, the CHP will also take into consideration how current CHP mayors have performed. The party administration will analyze the fiscal performances of the municipalities as well as the feedback from the society.

In an interview published by a newspaper yesterday, CHP Deputy Chairman in charge of local administrations Seyit Torun said the CHP is implementing a two-legged municipality strategy, namely rural and urban municipality. "With this project we set up a structure that will allow citizens in rural areas to receive the same services as those in urban areas," Torun said.