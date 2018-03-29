Poll: Alliance between AK Party, MHP gets over 55 percent vote

A recent survey by the Objective Research Center (ORC) found that 56.2 percent of the public support the People's Alliance, which was established by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for the 2019 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Meanwhile, out of the 5,620 citizens that were asked who they would vote for if general elections were held this Sunday, only 26.5 percent said they would vote for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The ORC conducted the face-to-face survey across 36 provinces on March 22-26.

According to the results, the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) garnered 8.3 percent of the participants' vote and the newly founded İYİ Party (Good Party) received 7.1 percent, while 1.9 percent of the participants voiced support for other parties.

The participants were also asked who they would vote for president between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Approximately 56 percent said they would vote for Erdoğan, 34.3 percent said they would vote for CHP chairman Kılıçdaroğlu, while 9.7 percent said they would not vote.

The participants were asked the same question, this time between Erdoğan and İYİ Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener as well as between Erdoğan and former president Abdullah Gül.

The participants again overwhelmingly chose Erdoğan in both scenarios. A total of 54.8 percent said they would vote for Erdoğan, 37.1 percent said they would vote for Akşener and 8.1 percent said they would not vote.

Some 57.6 percent of the participants said they would vote for Erdoğan, while only 27.5 percent said they would vote for Abdullah Gül, who is reportedly going to run for president. Additionally only 14.9 percent said they would not vote.

The AK Party and the MHP recently formed the People's Alliance for the 2019 elections. The People's Alliance is the first legal alliance example in Turkish political history.

Before electoral alliances were legalized, parties used to make de-facto alliances for the elections but with the recent 26-article alliance bill, which was ratified in Parliament on March 16, the way for alliances was paved.

The political alliance was formed after MHP Chairman Bahçeli announced that his party would not name a candidate for the 2019 presidential elections and would support the re-election of President Erdoğan instead.