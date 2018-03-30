CHP lacks strategy in search for alliances against AK Party-MHP bloc

After the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed an alliance for the upcoming 2019 elections, the question of whether the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has a plan in place to face the bloc looms on the horizon. Nebi Miş, Political scientist and director of the Politics Department at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) told Daily Sabah that "The CHP tacitly seeks to form alliances; however, it has a vague strategy for the upcoming elections in 2019." "Following the ratification of the alliance law, the Republican People's Party (CHP) faced a deadlock in pursuing a policy as various groups within the party took positions insisting on different policies," he said.

The alliance bill prepared by the AK Party and the MHP was ratified on March 13 by Parliament allowing political parties to form alliances in the elections. After the forming of AK Party-MHP alliance, other political parties accelerated efforts to form alliances.

CHP group deputy chairman Engin Altay said yesterday that there are not any formal efforts for alliances but CHP has been exchanging views with other parties.

In line with the view of Miş, Mahmut Övür, a columnist for Sabah daily, also said "a unique strategy for the elections in 2019 and an alliance formed by CHP which would manage to create a synergy in public appears unlikely," and added that it the CHP's alliance talks are not built on a solid ground.

Touching on the CHP's efforts, Miş said that CHP started its search for a bloc before all the other parties. He underlined that after the critical April 16 referendum, CHP has followed a policy considering that the people who voted 'no' in the referendum makes up a homogeneous bloc and visited party leaders excluding AK Party and MHP in order to forge relations.

The CHP received 25.31 percent of the votes and 133 seats in Parliament in the Nov. 1, 2015, general elections. Many CHP deputies previously criticized the party's vote distribution, claiming that 25 percent of votes is not a success.

However, the constitutional reform and presidential system referendum held on April 16, 2017, with the CHP being the leading force in the "No" campaign, ended in a close race with 51.4 percent of the electorate backing the changes and "No" votes leading in all major cities. The party aims to capitalize on this result and expand this voter base in the 2019 elections.

However, he added that MHP, noting the bloc policy of CHP, has announced 22 months before the elections that it will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the presidential elections and averted CHP's policy.

Referring to the 'no' bloc in April 16 referendum, Yunus Emre, an academic from Istanbul Kültür University and a member of CHP's Party Assembly, told Daily Sabah that the referendum period might be an example for CHP to form alliances. "The referendum period is a significant example for CHP. There was a unity around a strong political opinion. This might happen again as we are undergoing similar political conditions."

CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu has come under fire from within the party as he has lost the national vote eight times in elections and referendums since taking office in 2010, after the resignation of former Chairman Deniz Baykal amid a sex tape scandal. Unrest in the CHP has also risen since last May when Mersin Deputy Fikri Sağlar was referred to the disciplinary committee for his criticism of Kılıçdaroğlu. The party's deputy head, Selin Sayek Böke, also resigned, igniting heated debates questioning democracy within the party.

Emre said that it is understood that CHP has not been involving in formal alliance talks but having informal meetings in relation to the issue. He stressed that "CHP would gain great support if the setbacks of the constitutional changes are explained thoroughly to the voters."

He added that the most efficient way for CHP's alliance would be the coming together of people who are against the path laid ahead with the constitutional changes.

Commenting on possible alliance formulations for CHP Miş said that "The options lying ahead of CHP for an alliance are Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), İYİ Party (Good Party) and other small parties. The nationalist voters of CHP strongly opposes forging of an alliance with the pro-PKK HDP."

Stressing that it is unlikely that CHP would break the impasse by gaining %50+1 of the votes, Övür said that "CHP would form an alliance with a small party in order to determine the lists. However its alliance would not be able to have impact on the public regarding the 2019 elections."

Övür also pointed that CHP and HDP, which will not openly take steps together, would support each other in local elections with an aim of demoralizing AK Party prior to the presidential elections.

Regarding the possible CHP-İYİ Party alliance, Miş stated that "when the İYİ Party was first founded, CHP attempted to burnish the party against the ruling AK Party. However, later it realized that İYİ Party is appealing to CHP voters rather than AK Party which creates concerns for CHP to form an alliance with it."

Highlighting that forming alliances have some advantages, Miş added that CHP would carry on its talks for a possible alliance distracting CHP voters until the end of the election period and in the wake of the elections it might form an alliance on paper with a fait accompli.