No alliance plans for local elections, AK Party says

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party has denied rumors of it expanding the scope of the alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which was formed for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections, to the local elections.

"The alliance that we have with the MHP only covers presidential and parliamentary elections," Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said yesterday ahead of his visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina, expressing that for now, there is no cooperation for municipal elections, which will be held in March 2019.

On Wednesday, AK Party spokesman Mahir Ünal implied the possibility of an alliance for local elections. Ünal said the MHP-AK Party alliance will be inevitably reflected in local elections. However, he added that in the general elections, the alliance is centrally defined, while this is not possible in local elections. He said in local elections, each province could form its own alliances and this would be determined by the parties' common priorities.

Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Işık also recently said the alliance in the presidential election would have an impact on local elections.

However, MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli recently ruled it out, saying that an alliance in the local elections would be "too far-fetched."

The AK Party and MHP recently formed what they are calling the People's Alliance for the 2019 elections. The two parties drafted a 26-article alliance bill and passed it in Parliament, which paved the way for legal election alliances. However, it remains unknown how many will align or whether other parties will be in the alliance.