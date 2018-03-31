Uncertainty looms over CHP's presidential candidate choices

A rocky road is expected for main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in determining a presidential candidate for the upcoming 2019 elections as uncertainty looms over the criteria for the profile of an ideal candidate.

"There will be no Ekmeleddin İhsanoğlu affair again. Our candidate will be such a figure who would avoid diminution in first round, and also would able to collect votes from other parties' voters in the second round," said Özgür Özel, the CHP deputy chairman, yesterday at a panel organized in Istanbul.

İhsanoğlu, the former head of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), entered the presidential election in 2014 as the joint candidate for the CHP, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Democrat Party (DP), Democratic Left Party (DSP), Great Union Party (BBP), Independent Turkey Party (BTP) and several other minor parties. However, he garnered only 38.4 percent of the vote, coming in second after Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who won the election in the first round with 51.7 percent.

Analysts argue that the party is torn between determining a candidate who addresses its voters in the best way or someone who does not entirely reflect the CHP's ideology, but is able to draw voters from other parties. Even though the party started efforts to form an alliance a long time ago, its search has not yielded any results yet, which has raised questions concerning the soundness of its strategy.

Özel asserted that İhsanoğlu's candidacy was the result of a "very special conjuncture," raised at the time of the 2014 elections and the former OIC head actually was the MHP's candidate. He also accused the MHP of "plotting" by nominating such a person against Erdoğan.

The CHP drew harsh criticism from its own voters during the election period in 2014 due to İhsanoğlu's profile. Defined as a conservative-nationalist figure, İhsanoğlu's name circulated in the media for a would-be Justice and Development Party (AK) candidate in the presidential election in 2007.

CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was also accused of trailing behind the MHP's policies, even though his party had held 80 more seats than the MHP in Parliament. While the turnout stayed at only 74 percent in the 2014 presidential elections, which was relatively low compared to 83 and 85 percent turnout, respectively, in the 2011 and 2015 general elections, analysts argued that those were CHP voters who preferred not to go to the ballots as reaction to İhsanoğlu's candidacy, and some votes of the party even swayed to the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party's (HDP) candidate Selahattin Demirtaş.

Özel also touched upon the discussions on boycotting elections, hinted that the CHP intesified efforts on getting the best result in the election instead of thinking on the possibility of a boycott. "A boycott is a significant expedient, but the last remedy. If we start to speak about it from now on, we would make it cease to be a possibility," he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu previously said his party will not be boycotting the upcoming 2019 presidential and parliamentary elections. "Why should we boycott elections that we are going to win?" Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters earlier this month.

The intraparty disputes and existence of different factions who pursue divergent interests also undermine the unity within the CHP to agree on a candidate. Speaking to Daily Sabah regarding the issue, Nebi Miş, political scientist and director of the Politics Department at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) said that following the ratification of the alliance law, the CHP faced a deadlock in pursuing a policy as various groups within the party taking up positions insisting on different policies is to be adopted.