CHP mulls alliance in possible 2nd round of presidential elections

The opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is considering forming an alliance for a possible second round of the 2019 presidential election and will probably enter the general elections without an alliance, according to party sources.CHP sources have said that the majority of CHP deputies are in favor of making an alliance for the second round of the presidential election if no candidate is elected in the first round. The CHP met for its Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting on Monday. Sources also said that how the CHP should move forward in 2019 has been the top issue.

The majority of CHP members and deputies reportedly expressed views in favor of entering the 2019 parliamentary elections without making an alliance. As for the presidential election, party members said every party should enter the first round without an alliance.

CHP spokesman Bülent Tezcan said in a televised interview on Monday that the CHP is currently not holding talks with other parties concerning certain figures. "Our chairman previously mentioned an alliance of principles. The principles must be determined first," Tezcan said.

He also commented on three options for the party. He said that either opposition parties can gather around one candidate in the first round or lend support for a candidate in the second round, and the third option is to form a broad alliance for both the presidential and general elections.

When asked about whether the CHP has a plan if the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government calls for snap elections, Tezcan said his party would act accordingly.

This month will play a key role in determining the CHP's strategy for next year's three elections. Furthermore, the general manager of the KONDA public opinion and research company, Bekir Ağırdır, will make a presentation to party deputies, assembly members and members of the Higher Disciplinary Board (YDK) on Friday on "Strategic Evaluations Toward 2019."

The CHP will continue preparations next week with meetings on local elections. The local elections strategy paper that the party administration has been working on will be screened with mayors in Konya province on April 12-13.

Last month, CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was criticized for not taking party members' opinions into consideration while changing party bylaws. Kılıçdaroğlu also recently banned unauthorized media appearances and overseas trips for party deputies.