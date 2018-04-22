CHP deputies to join IYI Party to form parliamentary group in bid to by-pass possible election veto

Amid discussions whether the opposition Good Party (IYI Party) will be eligible to take part in the elections, 15 deputies from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will resign and join IYI Party to allow the latter to form a group in the parliament to prevent a possible veto to take part in June 24 elections by the elections watchdog Supreme Election Board (YSK), reports said Sunday.

The reports came after a meeting between the two parties for cooperation in a number issues ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections rescheduled for June 24 by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which formed an electoral alliance named "People's Alliance."

The electoral law states that in order to run in the parliamentary elections, a party is required to hold its first congress at least six months ahead of the elections and needs to have established provincial branches in at least half of the country's 81 provinces, or have a group in Parliament.

A party needs to have at least 20 deputies to form a group in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TGNA). IYI Party is currently represented with five deputies in the parliament, with four former MHP deputies and one former CHP deputy.

At a press conference in the parliament, CHP Deputy Group Chairman Engin Altay said that the decision is merely a formality to overcome a possible veto by the YSK, although a recent document provided by the Prosecutor's Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals - the depository of political party documents - to the YSK reportedly lists IYI Party among the 10 parties eligible to be placed on the ballot on June 24.

The YSK still not announcing the IYI Party despite the positive viiew is a political move, not legal, Altay claimed. "Our friends acted as a shield to democracy," he said, adding that their move will prevent further politization of the judiciary.

The debate on whether IYI Party will be eligible to be on the ballot on June 24 stems from the party's recent foundation date and rescheduling of the elections for an earlier than expected date.

The IYI Party, which mostly consists of former MHP dissidents, was founded in October 2017. Party Chairman Meral Akşener was a prominent figure among MHP dissidents who heavily criticized the policies of the MHP's chairman of 20 years, Bahçeli, after the general elections on June 7 and Nov. 1, 2015. The intra-party debate ended when the dissidents were dismissed from the party after a heated process ended in courts. It has not participated in any elections so far, and its performance in the upcoming elections is highly speculated.

"We have completed our first ordinary congress on Dec. 10. Our 68 provincial and related district branches have been established accordingly. If you count from that date, the IYI Party is ready to participate in the elections as of June 10. I urge everyone to watch their step on this issue. IYI Party is the readiest party to participate in the elections," Akşener previously said.

IYI Party Spokesperson and Secretary-General Aytun Çıray said Saturday that the list provided to the party by the YSK showed that IYI Party, which has only been in existence for a few months, is among the 10 parties that are allowed to participate in the parliamentary elections.