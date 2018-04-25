SP, İP leaders meet for upcoming elections

Felicity Party (SP) leader Temel Karamollaoğlu met with Good Party (İP) leader Meral Akşener yesterday to discuss the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

Following the meeting that lasted almost one and a half hours, both leaders made statements to the press.

"We have evaluated the latest developments. Today, we are aware of the contributions of Mr. Karamollaoğlu and his friends in overcoming the traps," Akşener said, thanking Karamollaoğlu for his visit and adding that meetings with the SP will continue.

Underlining that the İP is going through a difficult process to enter the elections, Karamollaoğlu said the İP has managed to overcome the difficulties so far.

"I hope that we will have good results in the elections. Our country's future will be determined with these elections," Karamollaoğlu said, underlining that alliances need to be formed.

Regarding the possible candidacy of former President Abdullah Gül, Karamollaoğlu said until they make a definite decision, it would not be right to talk about the matter.

"The uncertainty on whether Abdullah Gül will be a presidential candidate or not has paralyzed the opposition," said the chief editor of Daily Sabah, Serdar Karagöz, on the issue, drawing attention to the opposition's difficulty in finding a strategy against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the visits to the Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) on Sunday, the İP is the third party that the SP has met with about the upcoming elections.

"It was an efficient meeting," CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters after the meeting with the SP leader on Monday, adding that the election efforts, including his meeting with Akşener last week and the transfer of 15 deputies from the CHP to the İP on Sunday, are the results of considering the upcoming elections a start for finding solutions to Turkey's problems. The SP leader also said some tangible outcomes will be coming out of the meeting during the week.