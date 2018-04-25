Turkey's electoral board to announce election calendar for snap polls

Turkey's upcoming early elections calendar will be announced soon, said the head of the Turkish electoral board said on Wednesday.

"We will announce the election calendar after adjustment laws are issued," Turkish Supreme Election Board Chairman, Sadi Güven told reporters in the capital Ankara.

"[The announcement will come] maybe tomorrow or the day after," he added.

The Turkish parliament last Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24.

In June 2018, the country will hold both parliamentary and presidential elections, which will be the fifth and the sixth elections in Turkey in the last five years.

Erdoğan announced the snap polls after a meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) chairman Devlet Bahçeli at the presidential complex in Ankara, a day after the latter called for snap elections to be held in August.

In February, Erdoğan's AK Party agreed to form the People's Alliance with the MHP for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. Bahçeli earlier announced that his party would not nominate a candidate for the next presidential elections and instead would support Erdoğan.