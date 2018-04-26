Opposition CHP, İP members say former President Gül not candidate

Remarks made by officials from the main opposition secularist Republican People's Party (CHP) and the far-right Good Party (İP) have minimized the possibility of declaring former President Abdullah Gül as their joint presidential candidate for the June 24 early parliamentary and presidential elections.

İP Chairwoman Meral Akşener reiterated yesterday that she is the candidate for her party and that the plan to run for president in the elections, which will be held in less than 60 days, has not changed.

Political circles in Ankara have been going through intense elections traffic with many saying Gül could be announced by the CHP and İP as their joint candidate, if an alliance is formed with the Islamist conservative Felicity Party (SP).

Akşener's comment came following a meeting with CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in Ankara, where she said, "As I have previously announced, I am the candidate of the Good Party with 100,000 signatures." A candidate for presidential elections should either be nominated by political party groups in Parliament, meaning at least 20 deputies, from political parties that obtained at least 5 percent of the vote in the last parliamentary elections or 100,000 voters, according to Article 101 of the Constitution.

According to sources, the SP has been pushing for Gül as their candidate against his friend of many years, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Gül has not yet made a statement on his decision.

In addition to İP, CHP officials have also rejected Gül's joint candidacy as an option, saying the CHP candidate should be a member of the party or with left tendencies. CHP Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce wrote on his twitter account yesterday that Gül should not be a CHP candidate, saying the former president's stance clashed with that of CHP.

Özgür Özel, CHP group vice chairman, also wrote on his twitter account that Gül was not "a name on the party's agenda." CHP İzmir Deputy Selin Sayek Böke voiced opposition to rumors about Gül's joint candidacy in a tweet on Monday. "We had shared our opinion months ago, let's repeat it. Gül, who had played a leading role in the destruction of democracy, will not be the candidate of our party," she wrote.

Meanwhile, CHP Vice Chairman Bülent Tezcan said yesterday that the party's candidate would be a figure that will embrace and represent the diversity in the country. Tezcan also told reporters that the rumors about plans for Gül to be the party's candidate did not reflect reality.