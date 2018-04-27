AK Party criticizes possible candidacy of former President Gül

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) politicians have criticized the possible intentions of former President Abdullah Gül running for presidential office, as political rumors suggest that he might be a joint candidate of the opposition bloc, saying the move would be regarded as a betrayal of his political past.

Speaking on the issue, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that it is difficult to accept for either the new movement or the old, when a person leaves a political movement from important positions, after many years.

"Our people would not welcome such side slips," Yıldırım said, stressing that one should protect his or her prestige, since it is difficult to build a reputation for yourself, but very easy to lose it.

AK Party group Deputy Chairman Bülent Turan also criticized Gül on his Twitter account.

"This nation loved Erdoğan not only for coming to close quarters but also for the dagger wounds on his back. Another one would be added to those wounds, it's not a problem," he said, implying that Erdoğan is used to betrayals from his fellows during his political career and Gül's move would only be another one.

Yıldırım further indicated that all of these debates among the opposition that revolve around Gül's candidacy were probably a political project, which has eventually collapsed .

Political circles in Ankara have been going through intense election traffic, with many saying Gül could be announced by the main opposition secularist Republican People's Party (CHP) and far-right Good Party (İP) as their joint candidate, if an alliance is formed with the Islamist conservative Felicity Party (SP). According to sources, the SP has been pushing for Gül as their candidate against his friend of many years, Erdoğan. However, the CHP and İP have so far rejected the idea of having Gül as their joint candidate.

Gül has not yet made a statement on his decision.