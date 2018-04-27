Gül should have stood by AK Party, PM Yıldırım says

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım on Friday said former President Abdullah Gül should have stood by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) Party, which he co-founded, rather than being the center of rumors over his potential presidential candidacy.

Speaking in a live televised interview, Yıldırım said Gül should announce his next step regarding his possible presidential candidacy and no longer occupy Turkey's political agenda.

"Mr. Abdullah is our friend in the AK Party family, the party has given him all possible positions, there is nothing new we can offer," Yıldırım said.

According to the rumors coming from Ankara, the Islamic conservative Felicity Party (SP) has been "pushing" for Gül's candidacy and trying to convince secularist main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the far-right Good Party (IP) to choose him as their joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Due to intra-party criticism against Gül, coupled with IP Chairwoman Meral Akşener declaring that she will run for president, CHP is said to not be considering Gül.

Some prominent CHP members have come out clearly against Gül.

"Enough... We're sick to death of this. The whole purpose is to create a debate inside the party and lower our morale. There has been no Gül on CHP's agenda, now there isn't and there won't be," CHP parliamentary group chairman Özgür Özel said Wednesday.

On Friday, Gül told reporters that he will announce his final decision on Saturday to end the speculations.