PM Yıldırım says European countries' decision on election rallies will be respected

Campaigning in foreign countries depends on the consent of those countries, said Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım with regard to some European states' ban on Turkish politicians campaigning in their countries for the upcoming July 24 elections, implying that Turkey would respect those countries' decisions.

Yıldırım told reporters late Wednesday on his way back from his official visit in Spain that if European countries do not give their consent, then Turkey would not insist on having political campaigns there. Yıldırım added, however, that it is Turkish politicians' desire to be able to hold campaign activities abroad.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced on Monday that his country would not allow Turkish politicians to carry out election campaign rallies for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

"We have more than 6 million citizens who live in Europe. These people have participated in Turkey's elections for a few periods now. We are taking the necessary steps right now for them to vote in these elections too," said Yıldırım. He emphasizing that what Turkey expects from European countries is to provide the necessary support for Turkish citizens to easily participate in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the head of the Germany Turkish Society Foundation (Türkische Gemeinde in Deutschland-TGD), Gökay Sofuoğlu, criticized Germany for its ban on campaigning in that country.

Speaking to German Mitteldeutschen Zeitung, Sofuoğlu said that in his opinion it is wrong to prevent Turkish politicians from campaigning in Germany and that all of these debates are actually unnecessary.

"Let's not forget that we are living in a democracy, and freedom of speech is its biggest rule," said Sofuoğlu.

Earlier in March 2017, then Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci were prevented from holding meetings in Germany prior to the April 16 constitutional referendum.

Various German towns and local administrations imposed similar bans on "Yes" campaign meetings, including those of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD), which is a registered institution in Germany.

During the constitutional reform referendum campaign, Ankara sharply condemned such obstruction by European countries, comparing them to the practices of fascist regimes during World War II and also accused these governments of taking sides in Turkey's referendum by favoring the "No" campaign."No" campaign meetings did not face any obstructions, as various German politicians and media outlets openly declared their support for the "No" camp.

Throughout the campaign, Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party were criticized by European media outlets at an unprecedented rate, using derogatory rhetoric. This led to a bitter war of words between Turkish and German officials.