Several public officials resign to run for Parliament

Yesterday was the last day for public officials to resign their positions to be able to run in the upcoming parliamentary elections, resulting in resignations by several officials, including mayors and governors.

Among the public officials that resigned are prominent mayors: Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Yusuf Ziya Yılmaz, Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tahir Akyürek and Bilecik Municipality Mayor Selim Yağcı, all of whom are expected to be nominees for candidacy from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party). Burdur province Governor Şerif Yılmaz also resigned as well as several municipal officers, such as Turgay Bozoğlu, the deputy mayor of Ankara province's Çankaya district municipality and economy consultant to main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. The mayor of Istanbul's Fatih district, Mustafa Demir, also resigned to become a candidate yesterday.

Another resignation came from Turkish Radio and Television Association (TRT) Deputy General Manager Fethi Fahri Kaya who resigned to become a candidate for the AK Party. Social Security Institution (SSI) head Selim Bağlı also resigned.

Although several others resigned from various ministries and institutions, compared to previous elections, the number of those who resigned to become candidates remained low. According to Sibel Erdem from Habertürk television, the main reason for this situation is that public officials were unprepared for the snap elections.

Last Friday, Parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24.

In June, the country will hold parliamentary and presidential elections, which will be the fifth and the sixth elections in Turkey in the last five years.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey would head to presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, following a surprise call from Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli for snap elections. Erdoğan's announcement was made at a news conference after a half hour meeting with Bahçeli.