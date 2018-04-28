Anti-EU conservative Felicity Party in talks with pro-Western Gül

As rumors about former President Abdullah Gül's presidential candidacy under the umbrella of the Islamist conservative Felicity Party (SP) do not appear to cease any time soon, the worldviews of Gül and the SP contradict each other to a great extent.

While former President Gül has strived to portray a figure that is pro-Western and close to the European Union, the conservative SP is far from it. In its party program, the SP underscores very clearly that it is very much against full EU accession.

"It is obvious that western countries cannot get rid of their old imperialist and colonialist habits. We, as the Felicity Party, are against Turkey's membership to the European Union under these circumstances," the program says.

Furthermore, the SP believes that full accession into the EU would mean losing independence for Turkey. Also, the party program clearly indicates that EU membership would lead to the gradual collapse of Turkey due to the racist imperialist plans of the West.

"In the single-pole world that emerged after communism went bankrupt and the Soviets fell apart in 1990, the effect of the racist imperialism increased and the EU has turned into a union that serves their plans and goals," the program also asserts.

Remaining in stark contrast with the party, Gül is now speculated to run for early presidential elections on June 24. Opting to stay silent over the rumors, the former president on Friday dodged questions once again.

Speaking to reporters following the Friday prayer, Gül said: "Undoubtedly there are expectations, debates and excitement when it comes to elections. These are all part of it, you cannot escape it. … Within this framework everyone says something centered around my name when these are extensively discussed. I do not quite want to talk about these in front of a mosque and express my views."

Moreover, the SP is against large international companies, which is stated also in the program, while Gül adopts a more liberal and open-minded economic mentality. "The state will prevent economic exploitation, cartels, monopoly, black market and unfair competition," it says.

Gül was elected the 11th president of the Republic of Turkey in 2007 following tumultuous crises regarding his candidacy. Coming out of a staunch conservative political movement, Gül served as deputy in 1991 and was re-elected in 1995 and 1999, until he was a deputy for the Justice and Development Party in 2002. Gül served as the president of Turkey from 2007 to 2014.