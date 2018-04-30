AK Party listens to tens of thousands to refine election road map

According to sources, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairman Çiğdem Karaaslan said that the party has reached out to more than 20,000 people over the course of the last one-and-a-half months to listen to their problems and demands. Stressing that the initiative was started before the announcement of the early general and presidential elections, Karaaslan said that the data will now be used to refine the electoral strategy.

Karaaslan said AK Party members have reached out to people in town squares about their expectations regarding their provinces.

She added that a comprehensive report will be submitted to Erdoğan in the end to draw a better road map.

Stressing that the work being carried out provides the party with a broad profile about Turkish citizens, Karaaslan said that the report will also be significant for the AK Party in terms of being helpful for the June 24 elections.

According to party sources, Erdoğan also instructed mayors and provincial heads to reach out to as many people as possible to listen to their needs and work in line with their requests as the country heads toward the elections.