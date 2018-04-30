German lawmaker criticizes ban on Turkish politicians campaigning

A leader of Germany's opposition Green Party on Monday criticized Germany's ban on Turkish politicians campaigning in the country, saying it was not an indicator of "a strong democracy."

In an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper chain, a Greens parliamentarian, Claudia Roth said Germany's freedom of assembly and expression should apply to Turkish politicians, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and opposition figures.

"As long as security is guaranteed, we can handle it."

Earlier in March 2017, then Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci were prevented from holding meetings in Germany prior to the April 16 constitutional referendum.

Various German towns and local administrations imposed similar bans on "Yes" campaign meetings, including those of the Union of European Turkish Democrats (UETD), which is a registered institution in Germany.

During the constitutional reform referendum campaign, Ankara sharply condemned such obstruction by European countries, comparing them to the practices of fascist regimes during World War II and also accused these governments of taking sides in Turkey's referendum by favoring the "No" campaign."No" campaign meetings did not face any obstructions, as various German politicians and media outlets openly declared their support for the "No" camp.

Throughout the campaign, Erdoğan and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) were criticized by European media outlets at an unprecedented rate, using derogatory rhetoric. This led to a bitter war of words between Turkish and German officials.