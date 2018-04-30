Opposition still undecided over presidential candidates

The secularist main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Islamist conservative Felicity Party (SP) remain in a hazy situation as they struggle to find a candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has claimed victory in every election participated since 2002.

On Saturday, former President Abdullah Gül said in a press conference that he will not become a candidate in the upcoming June 24 early presidential and parliamentary snap elections. Gül's name was pronounced as a possible joint candidate of the opposition CHP, SP and the Good Party (İP) against Erdoğan. However, after İP Chairwoman Meral Akşener announced that she will run for president as İP's candidate, and criticism emerged from the CHP electoral base against Gül, no joint consensus was reached on Gül's possible candidacy.

Gül said that Temel Karamollaoğlu, leader of the SP, suggested him as a presidential candidate in the election, but said he rejected the offer because a strong consensus was not found.

"I told him [SP leader] that I would take the necessary steps if a very strong consensus was reached, but that wasn't the case," Gül said in the press conference. Gül, a founding member of the ruling party Justice and Development Party (AK Party), briefly served as Turkey's prime minister in 2002. He also served as foreign minister and Turkey's eleventh president.

The CHP has said that the party's candidate will be announced between May 1 and 5, while the SP said they will announce their candidate on May 1. According to political rumors, İlhan Kesici, CHP Istanbul deputy and a center-right liberal, comes out as a strong name as a possible candidate for the CHP. On Saturday, provincial branch heads voted on who they would like to run for president in the central province of Kayseri. During the event, Kesici's closeness to Kılıçdaroğlu has also been interpreted as making him more favorable to the chairman.

The party's Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said he will not run for president, which has attracted harsh criticism from the ruling AK Party leadership. Other possible nominees for candidacy include, CHP Yalova Deputy Muharrem İnce, Eskişehir province Mayor Yılmaz Büyükerşen, and Abdullatif Şener, a former deputy of the ruling AK Party, who also has a political past with the SP.

After Gül announced that he will not be running for presidency, the SP chairman is expected to compete for presidency as his party's candidate.

Political parties need to make their application for presidential candidates to Supreme Election Council (YSK) between May 4 and May 9.

On 13 May, the final list of official candidates for presidency will be published in the Official Gazette and the campaigns for the presidential election will begin.