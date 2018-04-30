Political parties announce costs to run for Parliament

Political parties have announced the fees candidate nominees will be charged for the 27th term in the upcoming June 24 early general elections.

The secularist main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has sets the highest fee for candidate nominations, will collect TL 5,000 (approx. $1,235) fees from women, the young and disabled and TL 10,000 from other candidate nominees. Also, TL 1,000 will be required as a filing fee in addition to application fees.

On the other hand, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will take TL 6,000 for male candidates as a special subsidy for candidacy application, TL 3,000 for women and younger candidates and TL 1,000 for the disabled. Also, after the applications are finalized, AK Party will conduct popularity polls on May 3-4 and announce final listings.

Candidate nominees of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will apply personally between the given dates at MHP Headquarters. Candidate nominees will pay a TL 2,500 application fee, but the application fee is not required for disabled candidates.

The far-right Good Party's (İP) candidate nomination application process will start on April 30, will continue until May 4 and candidate nominees make their applications only at the party headquarters. The İP will take TL 5,000 from male candidates as an application fee, TL 2,500 for women and young candidates and TL 1,000 for disabled candidates. Veteran candidate nominees will not be charged the application fee.

Candidate nominees for the Islamist conservative Felicity Party (SP), can apply personally to the provincial branches or the headquarters of the party. Application fees are determined as TL 3,000 for male candidate nominees and TL 1,500 for women and young candidates.

Applicants for the candidate nomination will be finalized for the AK Party on May 2, the CHP application process ends May 7, the MHP on May 3, the İP on May 4, and today is the deadline for the SP.

For those who want to become independent candidates, nomination candidates will apply to the provincial election board of the province where they want to be elected as deputies until Monday, May 21 at 5p.m. Candidates will deposit TL 13,916. Independent candidates will have to report their resignations to the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) by May 25 to take back the money they entrusted in case they give up the nomination.