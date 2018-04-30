Transition to new system crucial for Turkey's future, Erdoğan says in campaign kick-off

Transition to the new system with the June 24 snap parliamentary and presidential elections will mark a breakthrough for Turkey's future, President and Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said over the weekend in the coastal İzmir province, as he launched the campaign for the upcoming elections. "All elections are important, [but] the June 24 elections are different than others," Erdoğan said in an address to a large crowd in İzmir, a city known for being a stronghold for the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). He added that with formal transition from the parliamentary system to the presidential one after the elections, a breakthrough in Turkey's future will be launched, particularly when it comes to the country's economic development.

Erdoğan said that Turkey had significant growth in the past decade and a half, but added that the growth in some areas was not as desired due to systemic problems. Erdoğan added that the current system acted as an obstacle to effective and efficient decision-making processes. Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said that the sluggishness of the bureaucracy would be eliminated and that citizens' problems will be solved more quickly under the presidential system.

On April 16, 2017, Turkey held a referendum on a constitutional reform in which the majority of voters pronounced themselves in favor of an 18-article bill, switching from a parliamentary system into a presidential one.

The president highlighted the importance of the upcoming snap elections also yesterday during his speech at the congress of AK Party's Istanbul Youth Branch.

"We are right at a breaking point. Why do we say this? Because, Turkey, with the transition to a presidential system, is now at a turning point; this turning point will be when Turkey will strike a blow," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan told the large crowd in Istanbul that all members should work hard to achieve success in both parliamentary and presidential elections.

According to reports, Erdoğan is expected to visit around 50 provinces and more than 20 districts to meet with voters across the country. The AK Party has also taken the holy month of Ramadan into consideration, during which practicing Muslims are fasting during the day. In this respect, AK Party deputies and members will hold rallies in the day; gather with citizens for fast-breaking events in the evening and for sahur (early breakfast before the fasting begins) in the morning.

Erdoğan is expected to announce his party's electoral manifesto on May 6 in Istanbul.

With this strategy, the AK Party will seek to reach out to as many voters as possible by coming together at least three times. In addition to Erdoğan's rallies, Prime Minister and Vice Chairman Binali Yıldırım will also attend events.Meanwhile, the president said yesterday, ahead of his departure for Uzbekistan for an official visit, that the People's Alliance, formed with the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), is ahead by a landslide, according to polls. Erdoğan did not, however, reveal any figures from the polls. The MHP and AK Party formed what they call the People's Alliance, as Bahçeli previously said the MHP will support Erdoğan in the presidential election. The two parties will also be under the same umbrella for the general elections.

A candidate needs more than 50 percent of the votes to win the first round of the elections. If candidates fail to reach more than 50 percent, then a second round would take place on July 8, with the top two candidates competing against one another. The only candidate announcing a candidacy from the opposition has been the far-right Good Party (İP) Chairwoman, Meral Akşener. The main opposition secularist CHP and the Islamist conservative Felicity Party (SP) have not yet announced their candidates. The pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) has said former co-leader Selahattin Demirtaş will run for president. Former President Abdullah Gül, who was being pronounced as a possible candidate of a joint opposition establishment said Saturday that he would also not run for presidency, as a large scale consensus was not reached.

Asked about Gül not running for president ahead of his departure to Uzbekistan, Erdoğan said in Istanbul that he will not make a comment on the issue.