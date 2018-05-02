Opposition parties agree to unite against People's Alliance

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), IYI Party (Good Party), Felicity Party (SP) and Democrat Party (DP) agreed early Wednesday on alliance for June 24 elections against People's Alliance.

The official statement is expected to be released on Thursday. The name of the alliance will be determined by the party leaders, sources said.

IYI Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener previously had a different view on forming alliances with other parties. Having asserted that she would very much like to form an alliance with the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), Akşener claimed that Good Party would "walk alone."

Akşener also previously said that the Good Party would not be in any alliance. "We will not form alliance. We are not afraid, we are sure, we believe in ourselves," she asserted.