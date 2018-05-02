Young candidates to bring dynamism to Turkey's politics

As Turkey is set to hold snap elections on June 24, the young candidates for nomination seek to open up space for themselves in politics, promising to bring dynamism and new ideas to the table that will resonate with the people. Following the lowering of the election age from 25 to 18, young people who believe that they have all the right reasons to be in Parliament have started to apply to become a candidate. Aiming to appeal to the youth in the elections, the young candidates for nomination have been promising to voice the demands and problems faced by their age group.

"It is unthinkable for young people not to play a role in politics in a country like Turkey which has a high youth population. The active participation of young people in politics would bring a new perspective and dynamism to Turkish politics," İbrahim Enes Duruay, an 18-year-old high school student said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Turkey will head to presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24, after a surprise call from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli for snap elections.

Duruay applied last week to the Justice and Development party (AK Party) to become a candidate for nomination with an aim of "reflecting the ideas of young people to Parliament and find a resolution to the problems faced by the young people."

Cem Eray Bozdemir, a 20-year-old university student who applied to the Good Party (İP), stressed that with the new term lying ahead of Turkey, politics will no longer be repetitive and become more functional.

It has been stressed that since the last referendum in 2017, some 1,585,000 new voters will cast their votes for the first time in the upcoming elections which signals the pivotal role of 1,585,000 young people in the June election.

"Currently, there are many young people who are eligible to vote and there are 7.2 million university students in Turkey. Yet, I believe that there is a great abyss between these people and politics," Bozdemir said and added that his objective is "to contribute building bridges for this abyss" and enable the representation of the young people in Parliament.

Bozdemir said that the bias toward young people in politics needs to be overcome and underscored that a young age is not an obstacle to participate in politics, as success in politics relies on one's own efforts and hard work.

Commenting on the possible prejudices against the young candidates, Tunahan Elmas, a 22-year-old student from Law Faculty stated that, "Young people in their 20s can participate in politics and be part of the decision making process regarding the significant issues of the country. There are many people who have socially and politically developed themselves and have ripe ideas and can perform this job properly. However, the rigid stance has been discouraging young people to take part in politics."

Elmas, who has applied to the AK Party, said that the presence of young people in Parliament would change the bleak atmosphere of politics. "Lowering the age of candidacy for Parliament from 25 to 18 is a very positive step," Zeynep Adak, a 21-year-old university graduate said. Aiming to voice the concerns, hardships and demands of students, Adak said that she applied to become a candidate for nomination to the MHP.

Touching on women's representation in Parliament, Adak pointed the necessity of increasing women's roles and added that more steps need to be taken in the problems they face.

With the new term allowing the application of young people, it is expected that young people will become more active in politics whether they are elected or not. It is also believed that the process will contribute to the candidates' personal experiences in politics.

Comparing the current and previous circumstances in Turkey regarding the young people's interests in politics, Elmas said that "the youth have always been playing an active role in politics. The young university students, who had been politicized in the late 1950s, were closely interested in politics during the 1960s and 1970s. Yet, as this situation was not reflected to the Parliament, the youth attempted to voice their problems in the streets which caused marginalization as well. Following the 1980 coup, the message conveyed to the youth was to stay away from politics and therefore young people had lost their interest in politics in those years."

In contrast to the previous political circumstances in Turkish politics, Elmas underscored that currently there has been a strong emphasis on the participation of young people in politics.