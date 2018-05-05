Early voting in Turkish polls begins June 9 in US

Turkish citizens living in the United States will be able to cast their ballots in the early presidential and parliamentary elections between June 9 and 17.

According to a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Washington, Turkish expats in the U.S. will be able to vote for nine days from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time at the Turkish embassy in Washington and in consulate generals in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Chicago.

Last month, Parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey's move to a presidential system. If no presidential candidate can obtain an absolute majority of votes, a second round will be held on July 8.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters had approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Turkish expats in the U.S. will also be able to vote in the second round June 30-July 4. Over 100,000 Turks are eligible to vote in the U.S.

New York is home to the largest Turkish population in the country, 38,000 people, while the total Turkish population in the U.S. is estimated to be around 500,000.