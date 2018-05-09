Erdoğan, opposition CHP presidential candidate Ince meet at AK Party HQ

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received main opposition Republican People Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem Ince late Wednesday.

The meeting at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters in Ankara lasted for 40 minutes.

AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitaş and CHP Group Deputy Chairman Engin Altay also participated in the meeting.

After the meeting, Ince told reporters that he had a chat with Erdoğan and wished him and his party success in the upcoming elections.

Elitaş said Erdoğan and Ince had a friendly conversation and wished each other success.

Last month, the parliament passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24 as Turkey is set to switch to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the constitutional change from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.