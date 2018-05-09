President Erdoğan, CHP candidate Ince to meet ahead of elections

Main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce announced Wednesday that he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters in Ankara at 9:00 p.m. local time.

İnce previously said that he asked to meet with all presidential candidates prior to the elections, including Erdoğan, and he is waiting for their responses.

Erdoğan had replied positively, saying that the AK Party headquarters would be more suitable for İnce's visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın said that they are trying to arrange a timeframe that would be suitable both for Erdoğan and İnce.

The meeting is important since the relations between the AK Party and the CHP often follows a troubled course.

