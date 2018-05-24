AK Party election manifesto highlights stronger Turkey

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Thursday announced its election manifesto for the upcoming snap polls to be held on June 24, highlighting the need for a transformation for a greater Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled the details of the manifesto entitled "Strong Parliament, Strong Government, Strong Turkey" at the Ankara Arena in the capital.

Covering a total of 146 grand projects, AK Party's manifesto is made out of six main titles, with special emphasis on the economy.

Meanwhile, the manifesto noted that Turkey wants to solve problems with the U.S., highlighting that maintaining cooperation between the two countries is necessary.

"Turkey will further strengthen its economic and political relations with different regional entities, particularly the EU," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

The president also underlined that Turkey was ready to take "new and serious measures" to battle inflation after the elections, adding that the production of domestic goods would be increased to facilitate exports.

"Turkey will not only be self-sufficient in the defense industry but also it will become one of the leading exporting countries," he said, adding that Turkey will also aim to boost the rate of participation of women in the labor force to over 40 percent by the end of 2023.