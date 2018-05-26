Parties aim to reach out to public in rallies across country

Political parties have been preparing to hold a series of election rallies in various provinces of Turkey, aiming to introduce their agenda and reaching out to the public, with less than a month left for the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) Chairman and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are to hold the first rally on Saturday in the eastern Erzurum province. On Sunday, Erdoğan is scheduled to hold a rally in the western Balıkesir province. It has been reported that Erdoğan will hold 30 rallies in various provinces in order to inform the public about the new projects of the party. The AK Party's election declaration was also announced by Erdoğan on Thursday. During his announcement of AK Party's election declaration in Ankara, Erdoğan stressed that his party aims to establish a strong Parliament and a strong government at the same time. Erdoğan also announced that a tremendous city park will be built in the area where Istanbul's Atatürk International Airport is currently located. He said he considers the new park the best plan of the declaration.

The main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) presidential candidate Muharrem İnce will announce his party's election declaration on Saturday and introduce CHP's parliamentary candidates. İnce and the CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu are expected to hold joint rallies in provinces including Bursa, Aydın, Ordu, Giresun, Hatay, Mersin, İzmir, Ankara and İstanbul in the coming days. CHP's group deputy chairman Engin Altay said on Thursday that İnce will visit 73 provinces and hold the last rally in Istanbul. On Thursday, İnce said in a televised interview that he wants to visit 81 provinces, if time allows.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli will also announce his party's election declaration on Saturday. The MHP formed an alliance with AK Party for the elections, which was named the People's Alliance. Bahçeli announced that he will support Erdoğan in the presidential elections. The AK Party officials have stated that there will be a joint rally organized by the People's Alliance, where both Erdoğan and Bahçeli will jointly address supporters.

Eleven political parties are contesting the early elections: AK Party, CHP, MHP, Grand Unity Party (BBP), Independent Turkey Party (BTP), Democrat Party (DP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Free Cause (Hüda-Par) Party, newly-formed Good Party (İP), Felicity Party (SP) and the Patriotic Party (VP). Both in presidential and parliamentary elections, 59,391,328 electorates, including 56,342,263 in Turkey and 3,049,065 abroad, will go to polls in the elections.