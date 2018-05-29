CHP supporters attack TRT journalists after İnce criticized TV channel

Republican People's Party (CHP) supporters attacked journalists from Turkey's state-run TRT broadcaster on Sunday in İzmir province following the party's presidential candidate Muharrem İnce's criticism of the channel.

On Friday, during his rally in Afyonkarahisar province, İnce stated that he will conduct a rally in front of the TRT building to "bring it into the line," claiming that the channel was not broadcasting his rallies.

"They (CHP) claim that they are the democratic ones. They say that if they become the ruling party, the media would be freer. However, as you can see, they try to silence the media through violence even when they are not the ruling party," Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said yesterday regarding the attack. After İnce's critical remarks, Bozdağ also responded to him on Friday by saying that İnce is a threat to TRT, while adding that they broadcast İnce's rallies and other activities for a total of 4 hours and 42 minutes.

"Even İnce's threating remarks on TRT were broadcast live on the TRT. Since Muharrem İnce does not have any word to speak of on his rallies, he wants to make manipulation by using TRT," Bozdağ shared on his Twitter account, emphasizing that one cannot win an election and become president through threats.

Meanwhile, a CHP supporter who went on stage on Sunday to take a selfie with İnce during his İzmir rally was vulgarly kicked off the stage by İnce's bodyguards.

Following the incident, İnce called his supporter İsmail Kalkan to apologize and said that he is also responsible for the actions of the people who work alongside and for him.