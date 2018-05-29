Erdoğan's votes at 56 pct ahead of elections, AK Party spokesman says

Recent polls show the vote share of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for re-election sits at more than 55 percent, a ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson said late Sunday.

Speaking in a televised interview, AK Party spokesperson Mahir Ünal said Erdoğan's popularity figures prior to the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections are high. Ünal said Erdoğan's vote share for the presidential elections hovers around 54 to 56 percent for the time being.

Ünal added that the party's votes for the parliamentary elections are also high according to the survey's results. "As the AK Party, we are at 46 to 48 percent. I say this because public polls can be plus or minus 2 percent. We conduct these not from one election to another but all the time," Ünal said.

Ünal also said, in terms of campaign strategy, the party will continue what it has done in past elections. He added that they will visit each household, listen to their daily problems and answer their questions in this period.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Election Council (YSK) will announce the final list of deputy candidates tomorrow and will also start to print the electoral ballots. According to the election schedule released by the YSK, tomorrow is the last day to notify the council about missing information in the candidate lists and for sending the lists to the electoral authorities to have them published by the official gazette and media.

Additionally, the distribution of voter information papers as well as the printing of all ballot papers to be used at domestic, foreign and customs gates will begin to be printed and will be distributed.

On May 21, the political parties submitted their finalized candidate lists for Parliament to the YSK. Each list had 600 names from 81 provinces. In each province, parties establish ranks for the candidates and the number of candidates for each province is determined according to the electoral distribution of the provinces.

Candidates who are placed in the top ranks have a higher possibility of being elected, while for the others competition is more heated. This has been voiced as a main concern and reason behind the dissatisfaction of the candidates with the lists. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has dealt with several resignations so far.

The Good Party (İP) is another party that is struggling with candidates who were displeased with their ranks. The Niğde province candidate of the party, Naim Erem, has become the latest name to resign after being placed second in the list. Other resignations came from Afyonkarahisar, İzmir, Konya and Bilecik candidates. In Uşak Province, 14 members of the party's local branch gave their resignation to the party itself due to their discontent with the candidate lists.