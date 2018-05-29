HÜDA-PAR to support Erdoğan in presidential elections

The Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) will support President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the upcoming presidential elections on June 24, party head Zekeriya Yapıcıoğlu confirmed yesterday.

The conservative party, which has a predominantly Kurdish voter base from the southeast Turkey, however, will participate in the parliamentary elections with its own candidates.

Erdoğan is the presidential candidate of the People's Alliance, which consists of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

HÜDA-PAR Spokesperson Sait Şahin said Sunday that they had received an offer from the AK Party to join the alliance but could not reach an agreement.

Founded in 2012, HÜDA-PAR is a conservative political party. It is one of the two Turkish political parties - besides the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) - which mainly recieve voters from the southeastern provinces.

The party had also voiced support for the April 16 constitutional referendum, which was led by the AK Party and MHP.